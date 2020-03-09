State Street Corp Grows Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Ingles Markets worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMKTA. BidaskClub raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

