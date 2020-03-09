State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of State Street worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $206,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after purchasing an additional 160,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.66. 4,425,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

