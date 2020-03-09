Status Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, DragonEX and GOPAX. During the last week, Status has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $57.47 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Neraex, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, DragonEX, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Ovis, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kucoin, IDCM, ZB.COM, ABCC, Bithumb, BigONE, OOOBTC, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, DEx.top, Tidex, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, Liqui, Koinex, Poloniex, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.