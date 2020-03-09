Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.68 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Steem has a market cap of $70.68 million and $1.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Bithumb and RuDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00721486 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 379,000,459 coins and its circulating supply is 362,026,365 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, RuDEX, Poloniex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

