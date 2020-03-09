SteepCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33,112.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,112.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

