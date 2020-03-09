Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.44. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,767 shares of company stock worth $617,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

