Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $157.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.80. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

