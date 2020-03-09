Sterling Bancorp’s (SBT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $341.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,636,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,855,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 872,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 854,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

