Steve Aselage Sells 4,359 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retrophin alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00.

Retrophin stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 588,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,730. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.