Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Hold

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE:EOG opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

