Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Citigroup started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.