Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Hold

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXAS. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 169,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

