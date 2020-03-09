Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to Hold

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.