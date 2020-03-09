Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,631. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

