Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (ABMD, ACDVF, AGN, AGNC, AGO, AGRO, AGTC, AJX, ALG, AMRB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 9th:

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

