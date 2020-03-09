Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (ADM, AMED, AMIGY, AXP, BBVA, BPIRY, CARS, DAR, DBOEY, DHT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 9th:

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,125 ($27.95) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,925 ($25.32).

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 345 ($4.54).

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an outperform rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,610 ($21.18) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities to an outperform rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

