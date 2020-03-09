Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,421 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 445 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLW stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,504. The firm has a market cap of $453.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.