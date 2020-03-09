Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,727 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,742% compared to the average daily volume of 691 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 1,672,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

