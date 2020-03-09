Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 17,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,470% compared to the average daily volume of 1,088 call options.

In other Vivint Solar news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 23,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $164,878.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $60,038.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,423,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,167,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vivint Solar from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of VSLR stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of -0.14. Vivint Solar has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

