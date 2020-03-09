Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,724 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,560% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 3,588,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,146. iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

About iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.