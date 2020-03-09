Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE)

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,329 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the typical daily volume of 439 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE TGE traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,584,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

