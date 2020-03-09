Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $22.12 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bittrex, ABCC and IDAX. In the last week, Storj has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, ABCC, Poloniex, OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, Upbit, Ethfinex, Tidex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

