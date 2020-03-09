Storm (STORM) Price Up 0% This Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storm has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,465,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinnest, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Kyber Network, Binance, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bittrex, WazirX, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

