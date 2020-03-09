Stratis Reaches One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $40.91 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Poloniex, Crex24 and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,708,143 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

