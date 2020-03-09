Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. Craig Hallum began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

