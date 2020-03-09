StrongHands Masternode Price Tops $0.0319 on Major Exchanges (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, StrongHands Masternode has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands Masternode has a market capitalization of $60,996.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,910,595 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands Masternode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

