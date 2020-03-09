Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 144.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,378. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its 200-day moving average is $211.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

