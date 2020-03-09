Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.96.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$5.08 on Monday, reaching C$51.40. 2,187,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.78. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$50.06 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 51,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,330,241.74. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.56, for a total transaction of C$1,617,552.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,952,693.23. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,688.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

