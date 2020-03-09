Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,056,434,000 after buying an additional 217,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,946,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,901,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. 324,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

