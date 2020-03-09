Sunil Dhaliwal Sells 75,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,650,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FSLY stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.47. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

