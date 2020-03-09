SunTrust Banks Comments on Installed Building Products Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

IBP opened at $64.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

