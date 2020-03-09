SunTrust Banks Downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after buying an additional 28,514,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,551,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,339,000 after buying an additional 11,331,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.