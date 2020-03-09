SunTrust Banks Downgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Hold

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.42% from the company’s current price.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of PE traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,963. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

