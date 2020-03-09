SunTrust Banks Downgrades Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Hold

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of SKY traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.04. 12,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,953. Skyline has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,953 shares of company stock worth $4,137,764 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

