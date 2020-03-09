SunTrust Banks Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Hold

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

