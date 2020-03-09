Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Robert S. Birch Purchases 90,000 Shares

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 90,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,983. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sutter Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

