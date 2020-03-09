Switch Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 103.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Switch has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Switch stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 177.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,016,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,778 shares of company stock worth $3,367,396. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWCH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

