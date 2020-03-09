Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Decreased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,894. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

