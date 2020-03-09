Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.62 ($18.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Takkt stock opened at €11.86 ($13.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. Takkt has a 52-week low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a 52-week high of €15.82 ($18.40). The stock has a market cap of $778.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.97 and a 200-day moving average of €11.87.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

