Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $105.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

