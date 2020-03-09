Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. BidaskClub downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $49,175.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

