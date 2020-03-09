TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.75.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $7.84 on Monday, hitting $115.81. 54,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,496. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.63 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.