TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Post worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,865,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of POST traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. 36,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,425. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.19 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

