TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.