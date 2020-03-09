TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $11.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.49. 464,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

