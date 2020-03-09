TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 516,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $12.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.64. 1,504,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.12.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

