TD Asset Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,072 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastenal by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,966,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after buying an additional 141,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,509.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 951,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,256. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.