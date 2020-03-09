TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.65 Million Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Evertec worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Evertec stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 23,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

