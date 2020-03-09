TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yum China worth $13,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. 293,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

