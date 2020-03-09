TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,581 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $10.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,175. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $124.01 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

